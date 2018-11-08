×
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moves into the quarter finals 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
82   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:44 IST

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moves into the quarterfinals
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made it into the quarterfinals of the Fuzhou Super Level 750 tournament played at Haixia Olympic Sports Center, China on Thursday. It was a good performance by both players to continue their impressive performance.

The two-time World Championship silver medallist had no problem in defeating Thailand player Ongbumrungpan in two straight games 21-12, 21-15 to move into the quarterfinals. In the first game, Sindhu played with aggression and made life tough for the Thailand player. At the interval, Sindhu led 11-4. After the interval, the Indian continued to play with aggression and won the first set 21-12.

The second game saw Sindhu starting the game on a positive note, taking an early 4-2 lead. The Thai player took points in succession to take 6-4 lead. Indian fought back to level the scores at 7-7. At the interval, Sindhu led 11-8. After the interval, it was an impressive performance by Sindhu to win second set 21-15 to move into quarterfinals. She will face the winner of Mitchell Li and He Bing Jao.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto in three games. In the first game, Sugiarto made an impressive start with 6-3 lead. At the interval, the Indonesian led 11-6. After the interval, Sugiarto continued to play aggressive badminton winning first game 21-10.

Kidambi Srikanth played much better in the second game taking an early 5-2 lead. At the interval, the Indian led 11-6. After the interval, it was an impressive performance by Srikanth to win second set 21-9 to force the game into a decider.

The third and final game was a one-sided affair as the Indian played with aggression right from the word go. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-3. After the interval, Srikanth continued to maintain the lead and won third set 21-9 to move into the quarterfinals.

 

