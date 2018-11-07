×
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu enters second round; doubles pairs suffer defeat

Sudeshna Banerjee
News
13   //    07 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

While 2016 champion PV Sindhu entered the second round of the Fuzhou China Open 2018 without dropping a game, India suffered twin defeats in doubles on Day 1 of this Super 750 tournament. The third-seeded Sindhu needed 29 minutes to stave off a late challenge from Russia’s World No. 30 Evgeniya Kosetskaya on her way to a 21-13, 21-19 win.

Kosetskaya kept it competitive in the initial stages of the match as the two were tied till 5-5. The lower-ranked shuttler then took quick points to inch ahead to 7-5.

Sindhu stormed back to bag six consecutive points and push ahead to 11-7 at the time of the mid-game interval. It was then evident that she was controlling the proceedings. Even though Kosetskaya made a brief fightback and made it a three-point gap at 11-14, Sindhu managed to steadily add points to her kitty and go up to 16-12.

In a matter of minutes, Sindhu grabbed the next three points and raced ahead to 19-12 before closing out the opening game.

In the second game, the Indian became the early aggressor and established a 2-0 lead. After a spirited show from Kosetskaya, Sindhu took a slender lead of a solitary point to move ahead to 11-10. Sindhu leapt to 15-12 after the mid-game break only to see the Russian level it at 15-15.

Sindhu again imposed her authority but Kosetskaya still did not give up and levelled matters at 19-19 for the last time, following which the Indian completed the win in 29 minutes.

The World No. 3 next takes on the 26th ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand for a place in the quarter-finals.

In sharp contrast, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy put up a valiant fight but eventually went down 19-21, 21-15, 17-21 to the Japanese sixth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

It was a heartbreaking loss for men’s doubles national champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, who squandered six game points in the second game to bow out 16-21, 25-27 to the sixth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Sudeshna Banerjee
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India's progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India's unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
