×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Fuzhou China Open 2018: Schedule of India’s quarter-final matches, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
89   //    08 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu gets an opportunity to exact revenge for her French Open defeat to China's World No. 7 He Bingjiao as the quarter-final action gets underway at the Fuzhou China Open 2018 in Fuzhou, China on Friday. The third seed, who won this tournament in 2016, lost to the Chinese in the exact same stage in her very last tournament.

Bingjiao has the advantage in this encounter, having won both their clashes this year that has allowed her to build a 7-5 lead in their head-to-head meetings. The last time that Sindhu beat her was at the 2017 World Superseries Finals, but even then she had to work hard for three games before managing to dispatch the Chinese.

Bingjiao has traditionally been one player who has troubled Sindhu, and if the Indian can't keep her errors at bay on Friday, it will be yet another loss for her.

Just like Sindhu, Srikanth too gets a chance to beat a player who has been a thorn to him in the recent past. The Chinese Taipei ace, currently at a career-high No. 3, won their last two matches and has a 2-1 edge over the Indian. The last time Srikanth was able to get the better of him was way back in 2014.

This year, Chou Tien Chen has performed far more consistently than the Guntur-born ace and that is evident from his rise in the world rankings. While Srikanth has no title to show for in 2018, Chou has won three titles and reached the finals of the Asian Games, the Denmark Open, and the India Open.

It would be interesting to see if Srikanth's improved results in the past few weeks can give him enough confidence to turn the tables on a player as solid as Chou.

Here’s the complete schedule of Indian contingent on November 9, 2018:

Women's singles

(3) PV Sindhu vs (8) He Bingjiao at approx 2:40 pm local time/12:10 pm IST

Men's singles

(5) Kidambi Srikanth vs (4) Chou Tien Chen at approx 4 pm local time/1:30 pm IST

Men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan not before 7 pm local time/4:30 pm IST

Here's everything you need to know about how to follow the Fuzhou China Open 2018:

Tournament name: Fuzhou China Open 2018

Location: Fuzhou, China

Category: Super 750

Date: Friday, November 9, 2018

Round: Quarter-finals

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD from 11:30 am IST

Livestream: Hotstar.com

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

Topics you might be interested in:
Fuzhou China Masters Badminton 2018 P V Sindhu K Srikanth
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Fuzhou China Open 2018: Schedule of India’s second round...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth,...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth advances,...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth moves into...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu enters second round;...
RELATED STORY
Fuzhou China Open 2018: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
French Open Badminton: Schedule of India’s quarter-final...
RELATED STORY
French Open Badminton: Full schedule of India’s second...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: Day 5 schedule of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us