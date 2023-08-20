Grand Prix Badminton League: Sai Praneeth and other top players provide an exciting sneak peek of the upcoming season

The second season of the Grand Prix Badminton League is all set to take place from August 27 to September 8. Ahead of the tournament, the top players set to take part, including Sai Praneeth, Raghu Mariswamy and others, featured in an exhibition match at the A-Zone Sports Academy on Saturday.

The exhibition match held in Hyderabad witnessed high-octane rallies and thrilling encounters between top players. After an exciting couple of hours, the players stayed back to meet and greet the young fans present during the exhibition match.

Talking about the event, the League Commissioner of the Grand Prix Badminton League said that the exhibition match was an excellent way to introduce the tournament format to the fans.

"We are thrilled to introduce fans to the exciting format of GPBL Season 2 through this exhibition match. Our aim is to bring the best of badminton to enthusiasts all around the nation and beyond, we are confident that this season will exceed all expectations," he said.

Where to buy the tickets for Grand Prix Badminton League

The ticket for the upcoming Grand Prix Badminton League season two is available online at TicketGenie. The tickets are open for all the league matches,up to September 5th. The tickets are sold for the whole day and therefore, one can use the same ticket to watch all the matches on that particular day.

The tickets are available in two categories- Platinum and Gold. The platinum entry starts from INR 249, while the Gold Entry tickets cost INR 99. The tournament, which will witness several innovative formats like 'triples' in badminton, is expected to attract a full-house crowd.

On Sunday, the team owners will go head to head in the same format as the Grand Prix Badminton League. The Team Owners exhibition tournament will take place in Indiranagar Club. All the matches of the Grand Prix League will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema.