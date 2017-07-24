HS Prannoy defeats Parupalli Kashyap to win the US Open Grand Prix Gold

This was the third all-Indian men's singles final of the 2017 season.

by Sudeshna Banerjee News 24 Jul 2017, 07:03 IST

Prannoy won his third GP Gold title

HS Prannoy created history on Sunday night when he edged out compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to become the first-ever Indian shuttler to win the $120,000 Yonex US Open Grand Prix Gold at Anaheim, California. The second seed and World No. 23 dropped the middle game but recovered in style to win the third all-Indian final of the 2017 season, 21-15, 20-22, 21-12.

This is the Kerala shuttler’s third triumph at the Grand Prix Gold level with the other two coming at the 2014 Indonesian Masters and the 2016 Swiss Open.

First final for Prannoy since 2016 Swiss Open

This was the first time the Pullela Gopichand protégé reached a final since laying his hands on the Swiss Open trophy 16 months ago in March last year.

Endowed with an attacking game, Prannoy was always on the cusp of achieving something big but injuries and inconsistency constantly derailed him. He started this season on a bright note and remained unbeaten in the second season of the Premier Badminton League.

He turned out to be quite a giant-killer at the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier in June where he accounted for legends Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long. He still could not translate that confidence into title-winning glory as he was halted in the semi-finals even after getting five match points.

It all finally came together for Prannoy at this week’s US Open. Even when he looked shaky, he was still able to get his courage and conviction back that helped him to win six matches on the trot en route to the title.

Prannoy overcomes a slow start in the final

It was evident once again in the summit clash against the 59th ranked Kashyap, who is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury. The former World No. 6, who had upset the top seed Lee Hyun II, began with a bang and built a 7-1 lead as Prannoy took time to find his rhythm.

Once the 25-year-old managed to bring out his aggressive game, it became a tough task for Kashyap. The World No. 23 levelled at 12-12 and then jumped to 17-15.

Using his deadly cross-court smashes to perfection, he steadily took the game away from his senior compatriot and very soon pocketed the first game, 21-15.

However, Kashyap, whose game is based on finesse and agility, remained undeterred. By varying the height of the shuttle efficiently, he engaged Prannoy in long rallies. The latter suddenly looked rattled by the change of tactics and Kashyap did not waste any time in opening up an 11-8 lead.

Even though Prannoy did come back to save a couple of game points, the 30-year-old succeeding in bagging the hard-fought game, 22-20.

However, after all that effort, the two-time Syed Modi International winner hardly had anything left in the tank to counter the brutal game of Prannoy, who looked hard to stop in the decider. Oozing confidence with every shot, the second seed dictated play thoroughly and reached 11-7 in no time.

Prannoy’s exceptional defensive skills were for all to see as he raced to 15-8 and then extended the lead to 19-10 before claiming victory in one hour and five minutes.

