Hyderabad to host selection trials for Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cup from August 28

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct selection trials for the Sudirman Cup as well as the Thomas and Uber Cup in Hyderabad from August 28.

The much-awaited trials will be held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. 105 players will be taking part. The BAI released a list of players on Monday that included 25 entrants for men’s singles and 18 in the women’s singles.

There will be 30 players in the men’s doubles. A maximum of 32 players have been called for the women’s doubles trials.

The prestigious Sudirman Cup Mixed Team Championship will be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa, Finland. A week after the Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cup will be played from October 9 to 17 at Aarhus in Denmark.

The Thomas Cup is a team championship for men’s, while Uber Cup is a team championship for women’s. Three singles and two doubles are played in a best-of-five-match format.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu and former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal are not included in the list, meaning they are already in the squad on the basis of their excellent world rankings.

In the men’s singles B Sai Praneeth and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will be automatic choices for selection, but world No. 24 Lakshya Sen will have to go through the trials.

The ace men’s doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in both the Sudirman Cup as well as the Thomas Cup squad.

According to a circular released by BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania on Monday, the duration of the trials has not been decided so far by the national governing body of sports.

“The selection trials will begin on Saturday. All the players have been asked to report for the trials by August 27 evening. The technical committee will decide the duration of the trials on Saturday,” said Ajay Kumar Singhania.

The circular, which was circulated to all the affiliated state units on Monday, stated that government guidelines issued from time to time about COVID-19 pandemic situation will be strictly followed.

Players will be allowed to participate in one event only in the trials: BAI

It has also mentioned that parents, personal coaches and other members will not be allowed during the trials. Players will be allowed to participate in one event only.

Doubles players who have changed partners will be allowed to participate in the trials but the names of the partners should be on the list given by BAI. BAI competition regulations will be followed during the trials. National umpires and BAI observers will be present during the trials. No TA/DA will be paid by the organizers.

All players have been asked to forward their entries to ajaysinghania003@gmail.com, entry@badmintonindia.org and chiefcoachgopichand@gmail.com. Entries close on August 26 at 5 pm.

Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and N Sikki Reddy will be aiming to seal their spots during the trials

List of players who will attend the trials

Men’s singles (25 players)

Lakshya Sen (Uttarakhand)

Sameer Verma (PSPB)

HS Prannoy (PSPB)

Parupalli Kashyap (PSPB)

Sourabh Verma (PSPB)

Subhankar Dey (Maharashtra)

Ajay Jayaram (PSPB)

Chirag Sen (Uttarakhand)

ASS Siril Verma (Telangana)

Ansal Yadav (UP)

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (Delhi)

Aryaman Tandon (Gujarat)

Rahul C Yadav (Telangana)

Kiran George (Kerala)

Siddharth Pratap Singh (Chhattisgarh)

Mithun Manjunath (Karnataka)

Siddharth Thakur (Maharashtra)

Bodit Joshi (Uttarakhand)

Priyanshu Rajawat (MP)

Sai Charan Koya (Telangana)

Maisnam Meiraba (Manipur)

Alap Mishra (Chhattisgarh)

K Satish Kumar (Tamil Nadu)

Shankar Muthusamy (Tamil Nadu)

Varun Kapoor (Maharashtra)

Women’s singles (18 players)

Ashmita Chaliha (PSPB)

Mugdha Agrey (Maharashtra)

Aakarshi Kashyap (Chhattisgarh)

Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra)

Ira Sharma (Haryana)

Vaidehi Choudhari (Maharashtra)

Riya Mookerjee (Railways)

Purva Barve (Maharashtra)

Shruti Mundada (Maharashtra)

Kanika Kanwal (Railways)

Gayatri Gopichand (Telangana)

Samiya Imad Farooqui (Telangana)

Tasnim Mir (Gujarat)

Shreyanshi Pardeshi (Railways)

Ashi Rawat (Uttarakhand)

Aditi Bhat (Delhi)

Unnati Bisht (Uttarakhand)

Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy (Telangana).

Men’s doubles (30 players)

Manu Attri (PSPB)

Sumeeth Reddy (Telangana)

Dhruv Kapila (PNB)

MR Arjun (Kerala)

Shlok Ramachandran (Maharashtra)

Arun George (Kerala)

Sanyam Shukla (Chhattisgarh)

Vasantha Kumar (Karnataka)

Ashit Surya (Karnataka)

G Krishna Prasad (AP)

Gouse Shaik (Telangana)

Utkarsh Arora (Delhi)

Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile (Telangana)

Vighnesh Devlekar (Maharashtra)

Deep Rambhiya (Maharashtra)

Anjan Buragohain (Assam)

Ranjan Buragohain (Assam)

Saurabh Sharma (Haryana)

V Diju (PSPB)

KT Rupesh Kumar (PSPB)

Manjeet Singh (Manipur)

Dingku Singh (Manipur)

Ishaan Bhatnagar (Telangana)

Vishnu Vardhan Goud (Telangana)

Sai Prateek Krishna Prasad (Karnataka)

Edwin Joy (Kerala)

Shankar Prasad Uday Kumar (Kerala)

Navneet Bokka (Telangana)

Yash Raikwar (MP)

Iman Sonowal (Assam)

Women’s doubles (32 players)

Ashwini Ponnappa (PSPB)

N Sikki Reddy (PSPB)

J Meghna (RBI)

Poorvisha S Ram (RBI)

Sanjana Santosh (Maharashtra)

Pooja Dandu (AP)

Rutuparna Panda (Orissa)

K. Maneesha (RBI)

Kuhoo Garg (Uttarakhand)

Anoushka Parikh (Gujarat)

Prajakta Sawant (Maharashtra)

Aparna Balan (Kerala)

K. Ashwini Bhat (Karnataka)

Shikha Gautam (Karnataka)

Karishna Wadkar (Maharashtra)

V. Harika (Telangana)

Akshara Warang (Maharashtra)

Sahiti Bandi (Telangana)

Ritika Thaker (Maharashtra)

Simran Singhi (Maharashtra)

BV Ramya Thulasi (TN)

Ningshi Block Hazarika (Assam)

Shivani Santosh Singh (Haryana)

Tanisha Crasto (Goa)

VS Varshini (Telangana)

Kavya Gupta (Delhi)

Khushi Gupta (Delhi)

Shruti Mishra (UP)

Kanika Kanwal (Railways)

Nafeesha Sara Siraj (Kerala)

Treesa Jolly (Kerala).

Edited by S Chowdhury