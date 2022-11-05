Hylo Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth will face fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semifinals of the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Saturday.

This is Srikanth's first semifinal since winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in August. This will also be his first last-four appearance on the BWF circuit since the Korea Open in April.

After a brief period of struggle post the Birmingham Games, the former World No. 1 is on a resurgent run at the ongoing Hylo Open. He has notched three wins this week, including a 21-13, 21-19 upset of sixth seed Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals.

Srikanth will be keen to build on the performance and make his first final of the season.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Head-to-head & prediction

Ginting has a slender lead of 3-2 in his head-to-head against Srikanth. The Indonesian won their most recent meeting 9-21, 21-18, 21-19 at the All England Open earlier this year.

World No. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, meanwhile, has won the Super 500 Singapore Open this season. He has also made six more quarterfinals and three semifinals this year.

Although the Indonesian's overall consistency gives him an edge heading into this contest, Srikanth can never be counted out. The World No. 11 will look to draw confidence from his win over Christie in the earlier round and will surely aim for an encore of upsets.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Date and time

Kidambi Srikanth will take on fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles semifinals at the Hylo Open 2022 on Saturday.

Date: November 5, 2022.

Time: Approx. 11.30 pm IST.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Hylo Open 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from November 5. Matches can also be watched on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software here.

