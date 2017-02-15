India to face Singapore in Asian Mixed Team Championships opener

With Singapore coming off a demoralising loss, it might prove to be an easy warm-up match to begin with for India.

Sameer Verma will be India’s big hope in the tournament

In the absence of the country’s star shuttlers – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – the onus lies on the shoulders of the young brigade of Team India as they kick off their campaign at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday. India’s first assignment in Group D is against Singapore, who were blanked 0-5 by heavyweights Korea in their group opener on Tuesday.

India’s men’s singles challenge looks strong despite the India No. 1, Ajay Jayaram, and the India No. 2, Srikanth Kidambi, missing from the contingent. Sameer Verma will be the best bet for the Indians at the tournament in Vietnam.

The 22-year-old is coming off a title win at the Syed Modi International and has been very impressive, lately. His latest achievement has catapulted him to a career-high ranking of 25th and Singapore’s Zin Rei Ryan NG shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

In the women’s singles, the newly-crowned national champion Rituparna Das will be leading the charge. The 20-year-old has been steadily rising for the past few months and this opportunity will give her good exposure as she aims for the top echelons of the sport. Das is expected to fetch a win over Hui Zhen Grace Chua tonight.

In the doubles, India can rely on the vast experience of Ashwini Ponnappa. Ponappa and Sikki Reddy have climbed up the charts quickly since pairing together towards the end of the 2016 season. The duo made it to the final of the Syed Modi International in January and would definitely be trying their best to build on it here.

Sikki, meanwhile, will be gunning for a win in mixed doubles alongside Pranaav Jerry Chopra. The two have won three Grand Prix level titles since August and their riches have hauled them up to a career-best ranking of 14th.

In the men’s doubles, India will be fielding the country’s No. 1 pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy against the World No. 30 pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya.