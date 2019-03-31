India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth enters finals, PV Sindhu crashes out

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth entered the finals, while PV Sindhu crashed out of the Super 500 India Open played at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Saturday.

PV Sindhu lost to Chinese He Bingjao in two straight games. Sindhu led 11-9 at the interval, but He Bingjao fought back well to level the scores at 13-13. The Indian continued her aggression and led 20-16. Sindhu committed a lot of errors as Bingjao levelled the scores at 21-21. The Indian lost the first set 21-23.

In the second game, both fought for each point till 8-8. Sindhu took an 11-9 lead at the interval. After the interval, Sindhu led 16-13, but again, the Indian committed mistakes to lose the match by 18-21.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Huang Yuxiang in three sets. In the first game, Srikanth led 11-10 at the interval. After the interval, the Chinese player fought back to win points in succession to win the first set 21-16.

The Indian made a strong comeback in the second game with an early 8-4 lead. After the interval, Srikanth continued his aggression to win second set 21-14.

Both players fought for each point right in the deciding game. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-10 at the interval. After the interval, Srikanth committed errors and trailed 15-17. The Indian came back strongly to level at 18-18. He held his nerves to win the deciding set 21-19 and moved into finals.

Parupali Kashyap lost to Viktor Axelsen in two straight sets 11-21 and 17-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

The men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy lost to the Indonesian pair of Suwardi and Pratama in two straight sets 12-21 and 17-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

