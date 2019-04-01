India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth loses to Viktor Axelsen in the finals

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in two straight games at Super 500 level India Open played at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Sunday.

In the first game, both players fought for alternate points till 5-5. Viktor Axelsen played attacking badminton and made life tough for Srikanth. At the interval, the Dane led 11-7. After the interval, it was a commanding performance by the Danish player who showed his class and won the first set with ease, 21-7.

The second game was an absolute thriller. Viktor Axelsen began on an aggressive note taking a 5-1 lead. Kidambi Srikanth took 3 points in succession to come back into the game. After that, Axslen took a 10-6 lead before the Indian came back to reduce the margin 9-10. Denmark had 11-9 lead at the interval.

After the interval, Srikanth led for the first time in the match with a 14-13 lead. Srikanth had the chance of closing the second game with a 20-18 lead. The Dane held his nerves to 3 points in succession to lead 21-20. Axselen then played an attacking smash to win the title 22-20.

Srikanth was dominated in the first set but played superb badminton in the second set. Srikanth had chances of taking the second game but committed a lot of errors. The Dane played some brilliant badminton and held his nerves to win the India Open Title 2019.

Apart from Srikanth, PV Sindhu, the doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy, Parupali Kashyap reached the semi-finals stage of India Open 2019. PV Sindhu lost in the semi-finals to He Bingjiao. Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy reached the quarterfinals of India Open.

This good performance will give confidence to the Indian shuttlers as they head to the Malaysia Masters in April.

