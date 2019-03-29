India Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth enter into the quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu move into the quarterfinals of India Open 2019 caption

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu were among a host of Indian players, who progressed into the quarterfinals of Super 500 India Open played at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Thursday.

Srikanth defeated China's Lu Gz in two straight sets winning by 21-11, 21-16 to move into the quarterfinals. He will take on fellow India Sai Praneeth in the last eight

Praneeth defeated Sameer Verma in three grueling sets. Verma won the first set 21-18 before Sai came back strongly to win the next two games 21-16 and 21-15 to move into the next round.

Moving on, Parupali Kashyap had no problems in defeating Thailand's Saensomboonsuk in two straight sets. He defeated the Thai player 21-11, 21-13 to set up a quarter-final meeting against Chinese Taipei's Wang T-w.

However, It was curtains for Shubankar Dey as he lost to Wang T-w in two straight sets 16-21 and 13-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

Further, HS Prannoy defeated Denmark's Jorgensen in three grueling sets. Both players fought for each point in the first game but the Indian held his nerves to win the first set 21-19. The second game was another close-fought game as both players took alternate points before the Dane held his nerves and won the 2nd set 22-20.

In the third and deciding game, HS Prannoy played aggressive badminton and won the set 21-17 to move into the quarterfinals, where he will take on Victor Axelsen

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu had no problems to win her match against Hong Kong's Den X. She won the match comfortably in two straight sets 21-11 and 21-13 to move into the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Riya Mookerjee gave a tough fight to Mia Blichfeldt before losing in three sets. The Denmark player won the first game easily at 21-8 before the young Indian won next set 21-17.

In the deciding game, Blichfeldt played aggressive badminton and won comfortably by a score of 21-13. The eight seed will now take on Sindhu in the next round.

Meanwhile, the doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated Chinese pair of Huang KX and Wang Z K in two straight games. It was a close fought first game but the Indian pair held their nerves to win the first set 25-23. Attri and Reddy easily won the second game 21-18 to progress to the next round of the men's doubles draw.

