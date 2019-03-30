×
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth move into the semi-finals 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
41   //    30 Mar 2019, 07:58 IST

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu move into the semi-finals of India Open 2019
Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu move into the semi-finals of India Open 2019

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made into the semi-finals of Super 500 India Open played at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Friday.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated India counterpart Sai Praneeth in a thrilling encounter. The first game was a close fought affair as both players took alternate points, but Sai held his nerves to win the first set 23-21.

Kidambi Srikanth made a strong comeback in the 2nd game with some brilliant badminton winning it 21-11 to force the match into the decider. In the deciding game, both players fought for each point before Srikanth won 21-19 to move into the semi-finals. He will take on Huang of China in the semi-finals.

Parupali Kashyap defeated Wang Tzu-Wei with ease in two straight games 21-16 and 21-11 to move into the semi-finals of the tournament. He will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals tomorrow.

HS Prannoy tournament came to an end as he lost to Denmark's Victor Axelsen in two straight sets (10-21 and 16-21) to be knocked out of the tournament.

PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt in two straight games. The Indian had to fight it out before winning the match 21-19 and 22-20 to move into the semi-finals. She will take on He Bingjao of China in the quarterfinals.

The men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy moved into the semi-finals of the tournament with an easy win over P Chopra and S Sharma in two straight games 21-10 and 21-12. They will take on the Indonesian pair of Suwardi and Pratama.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to number 1 ranked player Polli and Rahayu in two straight games 10-21, 18-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would be hoping to continue their brilliant form in the semi-finals stage.

Topics you might be interested in:
India Open 2019 Badminton P V Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth
