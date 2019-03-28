India Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth move into the 2nd round

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth move into the 2nd round of India Open 2019

The Indian shuttlers had a great opening day of Super 500 level tournament played at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Wong W K of Hong Kong in three gruelling sets. The Indian played aggressive badminton to win the first game 21-16. In the second game, both players fought for each point before Wong won the 2nd set 21-18 to force the match into the decider. In the 3rd game, it was a close affair before Kidambi Srikanth held his nerves and won the 3rd set 21-19 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Lu Guangzu of China in the 2nd round.

Sai Praneeth had to fight out against qualifier 4 Gulshan Kumar in three sets. The first game was an exciting encounter with both players fighting for each point. Gulshan Kumar won the 1st set 24-22 before Sai Praneeth won the next two games easily at 21-13 and 21-8 to move into second. Sameer Verma will take on Sai Praneeth in the 2nd round.

Sameer Verma defeated Denmark's Gemke in two straight sets. The first game was a close fight before Sameer won the first set 21-18 and then won the 2nd set 21-12 to move into the 2nd round. Sameer Verma

Parupali Kashyap and Shubankar Dey won their respective matches in three sets. P Kashyap defeated Lee C Y 14-21, 21-18 and 21-10 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Saensomboonsuk in the 2nd round.

Shubankar Dey produced a brilliant performance by defeating Tommy Sugiarto in three sets. Sugarito won the first set 21-14 before Dey produced a sensational performance winning the 2nd set 22-20. In the third game, Shubankar Dey dominated his opponent and won the game 21-10 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Wang Tzu-wei in the second round.

HS Prannoy defeated Wangchaeron in three sets. The Thailand player won the first set 21-14 before the Indian dominated his opponent to win the next two games 21-18 and 21-14 to move into the 2nd round.

PV Sindhu had a great start to the tournament defeating M Agrey in two straight sets 21-8, 21-13 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Deng X in the second round.

Riya Moorkejee defeated Chaiwan of Thailand in two straight sets. The Indian qualifier won the match 21-17, 21-15 to move into the second round.

