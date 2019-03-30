India Open 2019: When and where to watch the semi finals of Sindhu and Srikanth

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 9 // 30 Mar 2019, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Total BWF World Championships 2018 - Day 6

The 11th edition of the BWF India Open is in full swing with a lot of exciting badminton action taking place on court inside the hallowed space of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The six day event is at its climactic best with India's favourite shuttlers making it to the semi finals. The journey has not been the easiest for the Indian brigade, but at the end of four days of intense action, Kidambi Srikanth, P.V. Sindhu have managed to get into the semi-finals of their respective categories of the tournament.

The highlight of day three saw Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth battle each other in the quarter final stage. It was a nail-biting three-game match, which saw points flying across both sides of the net with equal frequency until the world number 7, Srikanth out-bested Praneeth 23-21, 21-11, and 21-19.

P.V. Sindhu was also given a hard time against her Danish opponent, the 21 year old Mia Blichfeldt. The ambitious world number 18 made Sindhu go the distance before the Hyderabadi ace shuttler had her way, 21-19, 22-20.

With both Srikanth and Sindhu having qualified for the semis, the hopes are considerably brighter for the Indian contingent. For the Saturday semi finals, Srikanth has to put his best foot forward as he faces unseeded Chinese Huang Yuxian to secure a place in the finals. The second seeded Sindhu, too, has a difficult opponent to overcome as she will be going up against third seed He Bingjiao from China.

Here is all you need to know about the matches:

Category: Super 500

Location: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Round: Semi-finals

Advertisement

Matches: Women's Singles- [2]P.V. Sindhu v [3]He Bingjiao at 6 p.m IST

Men's Singles- [3] Kidambi Srikanth v Huang Yuxian at 5 p.m IST

The matches can be live streamed on Hotstar as well as the BWF website will have the details of the exciting encounters.

Advertisement