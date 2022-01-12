India Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Ira Sharma: When and where to watch, live streaming details

PV Sindhu will look to reach the quarter-finals of the India Open 2022 when she takes on World No. 110 Ira Sharma on Thursday. This match will feature a gulf in the rankings and experience between the two Indians.

The 2017 champion had a good season last year, even though she didn't win any title. She added a prestigious bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics to her kitty, besides reaching the final at the World Tour Finals and the Swiss Open. The World No. 7 also made four other semi-finals, in what was a highly consistent year for India's top shutter.

She should be eager to claim the missing silverware this year, having started her India Open campaign on Tuesday with a bang. The top seed blew away young countrywoman Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-5 in the first game before staving off a late surge en route a 21-5, 21-16 win.

With such a commanding display in her opener, the 2019 world champion will be keen to have another easy workout in her next round.

Sindhu's next opponent, Ira Sharma, meanwhile, showed the door to Egypt's Doha Hany, ranked 16 places above her in the world rankings. Sharma barely broke a sweat en route her 21-10, 21-11 win.

The 22-year-old, one of the rising stars of Indian badminton, has been making her presence felt on the tour for the past few years. Last year, she made the quarter-final in five events, including the BWF Super 100 Dutch Open.

Sharma will hope to bring her recently gained experience to the fore when she faces PV Sindhu on the opposite side of the net. However, the two-time Olympic medalist's firepower and skills should help her overwhelm the youngster.

India Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (1) PV Sindhu vs Ira Sharma.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu and Ira Sharma have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Date: January 13, 2021.

Time: Approx. 10.40 AM IST.

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: New Delhi, India.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Ira Sharma

The second-round clash between PV Sindhu and Ira Sharma won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates of the match.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the India Open is being held behind closed doors this time. No fans or media have been allowed inside the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.

