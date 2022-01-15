India Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong: When and where to watch

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will square off against Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinals at the ongoing 2022 Yonex Sunrise India Open on Saturday.

Top-seeded Sindhu got the better of compatriot Ashmita Chaliha 21-7, 21-18 in the women's singles quarter-final match that lasted nearly 36 minutes on Friday.

Sindhu started her campaign this week with a 21-5, 21-16 win over Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli before outpowering Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 to secure the quarterfinals spot.

Meanwhile, Supanida got a walkover from third-seeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in the quarterfinals. The Singaporean shuttler pulled out of the tournament due to 'high fever.'

Earlier, Supanida outhussled Polina Buhrova of Ukraine with a 21-7, 21-10 scoreline to enter the quarterfinals.

Sindhu has been in phenomenal touch throughout the tournament. If she continues to play this well, storming into the final of the India Open should not be in doubt.

In addition, the Indian shuttler leads the head-to-head encounter against the Thai shuttler. She humbled Supanida 21-15, 21-19 during the Indonesian Masters last year.

India Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (1) PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong (6)

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu and Supanida Katethong have squared off once at the Indonesian Masters 2021, where Sindhu emerged victorious. So the Indian currently leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Date: January 15, 2022

Time: Approx. 5:30 PM IST

Tournament: Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: New Delhi, India.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong

The semi-final clash between PV Sindhu and Supanida Katethong will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD as well as Sony Liv.

The match can also be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. In addition, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide updates of the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee