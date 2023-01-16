India Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

A week after meeting at the Malaysia Open, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will cross swords on a blockbuster first day of action at the India Open 2023 in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 17. This is the first time the prestigious tournament has attained a Super 750 status.

Their meeting in Kuala Lumpur turned out to be a thriller, with Prannoy ultimately coming out on top 22-24, 21-12, 21-18. It remains to be seen if defending India Open champion Sen can turn the tables on his compatriot this time around at home.

HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen: Head-to-head and prediction

Sen flaunts his Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal in Birmingham

World No. 8 Prannoy and World No. 10 Lakshya Sen have already met six times in a short span of time. Their first-ever showdown was at this very tournament last year. The Almora-born shuttler secured a 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 win over Prannoy en route to winning the title.

Sen repeated his heroics at the German Open before the Keralite scored back-to-back wins at the Indonesia Open and the BWF World Championships.

The 21-year-old got one back at the Denmark Open towards the end of the 2022 season. Prannoy then bounced back to bag a hard-fought win last week at the Malaysia Open.

The Pullela Gopichand protégé went on to make the quarterfinals at the Super 1000 tournament in what was a good start to the new season for the 30-year-old. He will surely arrive in this contest full of confidence, although he cannot afford to slacken.

Sen has fond memories of winning the tournament last year and will be inspired to grind out a win in front of the home crowd. It remains to be seen if he will be able to pressurize Prannoy into errors to open his account for the year.

HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen: Date and time

The seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will square off in the men's singles first round at the India Open 2023 on Tuesday.

Date: January 17, 2023

Time: Approx. 1.30 pm IST

Venue: K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen: Where to watch & live streaming details

The India Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport from January 18.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software here.

