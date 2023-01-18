India Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Seventh seed Lakshya Sen will aim to continue his title defense when he takes on World No. 20 Rasmus Gemke in the second round of the India Open 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday, January 19.

Sen began his campaign with a commanding 21-14, 21-15 win over compatriot and India No. 1 HS Prannoy on Tuesday, January 17.

Following Kidambi Srikanth's loss to top-ranked Viktor Axelsen in the first round on Wednesday, January 18, Sen is now the last Indian standing in men's singles.

Interestingly, a win in the second round could set the World No. 12 up for a potential quarter-final showdown with Axelsen.

Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke: Head-to-head and prediction

Rasmus Gemke reacts during a match at an earlier edition of the Japan Open (Image: Getty)

Lakshya Sen has a 1-0 lead in his head-to-head over Gemke. The Indian shuttler prevailed over the Dane 21-18, 21-15 in the second round of the Indonesia Masters in 2022.

The 26-year-old broke into the top 10 in 2021 and is currently placed in 20th position. The 2018 Spain Masters champion had a remarkable run at the French Open last year, posting four wins to reach the final. He ultimately came up short against Axelsen in the summit clash. Gemke's only other notable result in 2022 was a quarter-final appearance at the Indonesia Open.

In contrast, Sen won the India Open and the Commonwealth Games gold medal. He also made the final of the All England Open and the German Open, besides playing a key role in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph.

The 21-year-old has now teamed up with former Olympian Anup Sridhar in a bid to take his game to the next level. Having lost to Prannoy at the Malaysia Open last week, he showed a marked improvement in his level of aggression to turn the tables on his older compatriot this week.

Sen will be keen to continue his attacking approach and get the better of Gemke for a second time.

India Open, Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke: Date and time

The seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen and Rasmus Gemke will square off in the men's singles second round at the India Open 2023 on Thursday.

Date: January 19, 2023

Time: Approx. 2.15 pm IST

Venue: K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi

India Open, Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke: Where to watch & live streaming details

The India Open 2023 is being broadcast live in India on Eurosport from January 18.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV. In addition, live streaming is accessible for free on Jio Cinema as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes