India Open 2024: HS Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World no. 8, HS Prannoy, will take on the former World no. 2 from China, Shi Yu Qi, in the semi-finals of the India Open 2024 Super 750 tournament in New Delhi on Saturday.

After going down 5-10 in the decider of the quarter-final clash against Wang Tzu Wei yesterday, the Indian shuttler made a thrilling comeback to level terms at 14-14 and then wrapped up the game at 21-18. He eventually won the encounter 21-11, 17-21, 21-18 in an hour and seventeen minutes. The Indian beat Priyanshu Rajawat and Chou Tien Chen in the earlier rounds of the Super 750 affair.

India Open 2024, HS Prannoy vs. Shi Yu Qi: Head-to-Head and Prediction

HS Prannoy has gone down to Shi Yu Qi five times in their last seven meetings. However, the 31-year-old will have the upper hand going into the semi-final encounter, having beaten Yu Qi in both of their last two encounters at the Swiss Open last year and the Indonesia Open back in 2019. Both matches went the distance, with the score of the most recent one being 21-17, 19-21, 21-17.

Despite the last couple of meetings going in Prannoy’s favor, Shi Yu Qi can’t be written off. The former World Championship silver medalist has been in the form of his life, reaching the final of three of his last four tournaments, including the BWF World Tour Final 2023 and last week’s Malaysia Open 2024.

The 27-year-old has also won the prestigious World Tour final and the 2018 edition of the India Open, when the tournament was listed as a Super 500 tournament.

Shi Yu Qi’s opening match at the India Open 2024 saw him get the better of fellow countryman Weng H. Y. in a three-set battle. He went on to make easy work of Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke, beating him 25-23, 21-6. His quarter-final clash against Japan’s Watanabe also saw him win the encounter in straight sets with a score of 23-21, 21-13.

Prannoy, unlike Shi Yu Qi, hasn’t had the best last few tournaments, but the Indian has seemed to find his footing once again in New Delhi. The Indian shuttler had a stellar year in 2023, with bronze medal victories at the Asian Games and World Championships.

While the match is almost certain to be a nail-biting encounter, the home crowd advantage could play a crucial role in helping Prannoy take the win.

India Open 2024, HS Prannoy vs. Shi Yu Qi: Date and time

HS Prannoy and Shi Yu Qi will face off in the men's singles semi-final at the India Open 2024 on Saturday in the ninth match of the day on Court 1 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Date: January 20, 2024

Round: Semi-finals

Time: Approx. 6:45 pm IST

Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi, India

India Open 2024, HS Prannoy vs. Shi Yu Qi: Where to watch and live streaming details

HS Prannoy’s semi-final encounter at the India Open 2024 match will be telecast live in India on the Eurosport India channel. It will also be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and YouTube on the BWF.TV and Badminton Association of India channels.

Fans can also follow the live scores on the tournament software.