India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Following a disappointing first-round exit from last week's Malaysia Open, Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen will look to rebound strongly at the India Open 2024 in New Delhi this week. The 2022 champion faces his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in a blockbuster first-round tussle at this Super 750 event on Tuesday (January 16).

With this tournament now elevated from its previous Super 500 status, there will be higher ranking points on offer, making the India Open a crucial competition in the road to the Paris Olympics.

India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Head-to-head and Prediction

Sen leads Rajawat 1-0 in the head-to-head. The World No. 16 narrowly edged the 31st-ranked Rajawat 21-15, 12-21, 24-22 in a thrilling first-round match at the Japan Open last year.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen hasn't been in the best of form of late. He went on a winless run last season after bowing out in the Round of 16 at the BWF World Championships. The 22-year-old still hasn't managed to snap the losing streak as he was ousted by Weng Hong Yang in the opener of the Malaysia Open last week.

Orleans Masters winner Rajawat, on the other hand, had a strong finish to the 2023 season with a semifinal showing on home soil at the Syed Modi International.

Opportunity thus lies for the 21-year-old to make a statement in front of his home crowd. Going by his last encounter with Sen, the two are headed for yet another enthralling battle. It now remains to be seen if Sen's experience will help him pull through once again.

India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Date and time

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will square off in the men's singles first round of the India Open 2024 on Tuesday in the sixth match of the day on Court 2 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Date: January 16, 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Not before 12 pm IST

Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi, India

India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Where to watch & live streaming details

This India Open 2024 match will be telecast live in India on the Eurosport India channel. It will be live streamed on Jio Cinema as well as on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.