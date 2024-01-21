India Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs. Kang M./Seo S., head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Asian Games gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the World No. 3 duo of Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae in the men’s doubles final of the India Open 2024 Super 750 tournament in New Delhi on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Satwik and Chirag got the better of Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, a pair who had troubled them on numerous occasions before. The match, which lasted forty-five minutes, saw the Indian pair wrap it up in straight games with a score of 21-18, 21-14.

Satwik and Chirag have been playing some brilliant badminton throughout the tournament, and their journey to the final has been very smooth. Apart from the first-round encounter against Chinese Taipei’s F. Lee and Fang-Jen Lee, the World No. 2 pair from India have beaten all their opponents in straight sets.

India Open 2024, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs. Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae: Head-to-Head and Prediction

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have defeated Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae in four of their last six meetings, including their most recent one last week at the semifinal of the Malaysia Open 2024. The semifinal of the Malaysia Open 2024 witnessed the Indian pair get the better of Kang and Seo in a nail-biting battle, with the final score being 21-18, 22-20.

While the last meeting might have gone in favor of the Indians, Kang and Seo have been in incredible form. With their semifinal victory yesterday, the Korean pair have entered their second final in three tournaments. Notably, it was their third consecutive semi-final. Riding high on their win at the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals 2023, the World No. 3 pair will be looking for their first title in 2024.

The duo from Korea also won the BWF World Championships last year, adding another title to their already impressive collection.

Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae have had a fabulous tournament so far. No pair has been able to challenge the Korean pair, and the duo has entered the final without dropping a single set.

Satwik and Chirag, who had an incredible 2023, have also been in the form of their lives. With their win yesterday, they reached their third consecutive final, and the Indian pair will also be looking to win their first title of the new season.

The final is expected to be a thrilling affair, and with both pairs in great form, it will be very difficult to predict who will take the coveted title. However, the recent head-to-head battle and the home support could help the Indian pair snatch victory.

India Open 2024, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs. Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae: Date and time

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against the Korean pair of Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae in the men's doubles final at the India Open 2024 on Sunday, in the last match of the day on Court 1 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Date: January 21, 2024

Round: Finals

Time: 3:30 pm IST (Tentative)

Venue: KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi, India

India Open 2024, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs. Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae: Where to watch and live streaming details

Home favorites Satwik and Chirag’s match at the India Open 2024 will be telecast live in India on the Eurosport India channel. It will also be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and YouTube channels BWF.TV and Badminton Association of India.

Fans can also follow the live scores on the tournament software.