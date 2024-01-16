India Open 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details in India

The India Open Super 750 event, which began today (January 16-21), has already treated badminton fans to some amazing badminton action.

Getting the ball rolling for the country at the IG Stadium in Delhi was HS Prannoy, who registered a dominant victory over Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen in straight sets.

Youngster Priyanshu Rajawat started off his year right as he claimed a win over Lakshya Sen after three intense games. Rajawat and Prannoy will now face each other in the Round of 16.

Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George and Sathish Karunakaran are also a part of India's men's singles squad at the event.

The Indian women's singles will see Aakarshi Kashyap face Chinese second seed Chen Yu Fei in her opening match, while the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will try to one up their quarterfinals finish from Malaysia last week.

Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand are also participating in the tournament, and will hope to see a change in their form on home ground.

India's world number twos and Asian Games gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in doubles action starting tomorrow. Apart from them, the country's men's doubles squad at the India Open consists of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, as well as Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga.

India Open 2024: Schedule

First Round - 16 & 17th January, 2024

Second Round - 18th January, 2024

Quarterfinals - 19th January, 2024

Semifinals - 20th January, 2024

Finals - 21st January, 2024

Venue - IG Stadium, Delhi, India

Tournament Category - BWF World Tour Super 750

Total prize money - $850,000

Matches for the initial days can be expected to begin around 9 AM IST.

India Open 2024: Where to watch

Fans excited to catch their favorite players in action at the India Open can tune in to the Eurosport TV channels for a live telecast. A live stream of the matches will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website, as well as the BWF YouTube channel, BWF.TV. You can keep track of the live score via the Tournament Software.