India Open Kidambi Srikanth vs Siril Verma: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming details

Top men's seed Kidambi Srikanth will meet compatriot Siril Verma in the first round of the men's singles at the Yonex-Sunrise BWF India Open.

The international badminton season kicks off with the India Open, scheduled to be held from January 11 to January 16 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Srikanth's match is drawn as the sixth match in Hall 2 and will be played anytime after 12 noon. Srikanth, ranked 10 in the world, will be the favorite to put it across Siril, who is ranked 86 in the world.

Srikanth is on the back of a good run last year culminating as the second-best player in the BWF World Championships. The 28-year-old lost the World Championships final to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

With both Srikanth and Loh drawn in the same half, the Indian will have a chance to avenge his defeat if he and Loh make it to the semifinals.

Having peaked at the right time, Kidambi Srikanth will be gunning to start well at the India Open. He gave glimpses of aggression at the BWF World Championships last month and will be gunning to keep it going.

Armed with a variety of shots in his kitty, Srikanth will be eyeing the start of an all-important season on a high and will be hoping to end his title drought at the India Open.

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Siril Verma

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Siril Verma match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network. Sony LIV will also be providing live streaming for the tournament.

The match will be played on Court 2 and is listed as the sixth match on the day's schedule. The match will commence at approximately 1300 hrs.

The social media accounts of Indian badminton and the BWF will provide regular updates and results.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the India Open will be held behind closed doors and no fans will be allowed at the stadium.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has made it mandatory for all players to go through mandatory COVID testing each day outside the stadium before being allowed entry inside the venue.

The same holds true for tournament, match officials, BWF and BAI officials, support staff, vendors and others involved.

