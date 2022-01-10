India Open PV Sindhu vs Sri Krishna Priya: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming details

India's PV Sindhu is the top seed in the women's singles at the BWF India Open, scheduled to commence in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 11. The top-ranked Indian badminton player will be playing compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudravalli in the first round of the India Open.

Sindhu embarked on a consistent run last season as she claimed a second Olympic medal and also won a silver medal at World Tour Final in addition to making the final at the Swiss Open. She also had a couple of semi-final finishes, however, a title win eluded her.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, whose last title was the 2019 World Championships, will be itching to regain the India Open title which she had first captured five years back in 2017.

After starting her campaign against Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Sindhu might go on to meet Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the last-eight stage.

This will be Sindhu's best chance to claim another India Open title. The versatile shuttler, who is known for her big match temperament, has improved a lot over the years and now possesses deceptive shots, delicate net play and powerful forehand smashes.

When and where to watch Sindhu vs Sri Krishna Priya match

The PV Sindu vs Sri Krishna Priya match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network. Sony LIV will also be providing live streaming for the tournament.

The match will be played on Court 3 and is listed as the fifth match on the day's schedule. The match will commence at approximately 1230 hrs.

The social media accounts of Indian badminton and the BWF will provide regular updates and results on social media.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the India Open will be held behind closed doors and no fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has made it mandatory for all players as well as tournament, match officials, BWF and BAI officials, support staff, vendors and others involved to go through mandatory COVID testing each day outside the stadium before being allowed entry inside the venue.

