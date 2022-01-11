India Open: World champion Loh wary of  Kidambi Srikanth

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew is gunning to start the new year on a triumphant note at the India Open.

Singapore’s first World Championships gold medallist is still basking in the glory of that victory and admitted that he hasn’t got enough time to train after his triumph in Spain.

Loh defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth, who is the top seed at the India Open, in the World Championships final and is wary of the threat Srikanth could pose, alongside bronze medallist Lakshya Sen.

“There are a lot of good players here and it is not going to be an easy competition for sure. Everyone is coming here to do well. It is the same for me too. I also want to do well and I also want to win this tournament,” said Loh on the eve of the India Open.

The world champion will open his campaign against Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng on Tuesday.

Loh lauds Lakshya Sen's talent

The Singapore shuttler has his training base in Dubai with Tokyo Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and Lakshya Sen. The world champion lauded Lakshya Sen and said he was happy to see the young Indian do well at the World Championship last month.

“He is a very good friend of mine and I have a very good relationship and I am happy to see him do well in his first World Championship,” he said.

The Singaporean is aware that he will be the player to beat this year after a stupendous run at the World Championship, but points out that it won’t be easy to maintain the same form in every tournament.

“I ended the year on a high so it was a good year. Nobody will always win. The pressure is always there. I just hope that I can play the best and I can perform,” he added.

