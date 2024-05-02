India vs China in Thomas Cup 2024: Preview, schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details

Defending champions India face a stern test in the Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal against China on Thursday, May 2. The Indian team qualified for the quarters after finishing second in Group C behind Indonesia.

India will take on a Chinese team that topped Group A after winning all three of their ties. They blanked Australia and Canada and fought hard to defeat South Korea in their toughest tie.

This promises to be a mouth-watering clash. The Indians are the defending champions but they will have to earn their stripes the hard way against the giants of world badminton.

India vs China in Thomas Cup 2024: Preview

It may seem odd but the defending champions India will not be the favorites in this tie. China boast a strong group of singles players and they will be hard to beat.

In their last group game, the Chinese team won 3-2 over South Korea entirely due to their singles players. The two doubles pairs lost their respective matches and this is where India can hurt them.

Shi Yu Qi will be taking on HS Prannoy in the opening match. Prannoy is a capable player and can defeat Shi, but he would be the underdog.

Lakshya Sen will take on Li Shi Feng and will be optimistic about his chances. The Uttarakhand-based player has a habit of producing impressive performances against top players from time to time. If India have to go far in the tournament, Lakshya has to step up.

Kiran George will play the last match of the tie against Lu Guang Zu. This could be a high-profile match if the tie comes down to it. Lu will be a tough opponent for George, being a former bronze medalist at the Badminton Asia Championships. But George can make a name for himself with a win in this contest.

The first men's doubles match would feature India's former World No. 1 pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They will take on recently crowned Asian Champions Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. This will be a thrilling contest involving two top men's doubles pairs.

The other men's doubles match isn't one where India's chances are great. Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek K will be up against He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu. While the Chinese pair isn't as high-profile as their teammates, they are still a capable duo with four BWF World Tour titles.

In all, India start as the underdogs, but they can't be counted out. The likes of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will have to step up to the challenge in a big way.

India vs China in Thomas Cup 2024: Schedule

Tie: India vs China, Quarterfinal

Venue: Gymnasium 1, Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre, Chengdu, China

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Order of Play

HS Prannoy vs Shi Yu Qi

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng & Wang Chang

Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng

Dhruv Kapila & Sai Pratheek K vs He Ji Ting & Ren Xiang Yu

Kiran George vs Lu Guang Zu

Where to watch and live streaming details

The Thomas Cup quarterfinal between India and China will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. There is no information about live telecasts on TV.