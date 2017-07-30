Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta termed as 'anti-national' as her mother is from China

Jwala Gutta was termed anti-national on twitter for having a mother of Chinese origin

by deevyamulani News 30 Jul 2017, 20:01 IST

Jwala Gutta

What's the story?

One of India's star badminton players, Jwala Gutta, who is an Arjuna award recipient and a two time Olympian, was termed to be anti-national on social media as her mother is of Chinese origin.

The 33-year old doubles badminton player updated her Twitter profile with a video of her mother and was then accused of being anti-national and "Anti Modi" by a random Twitter user.

In case you didn't know...

Jwala Gutta has won many laurels while representing the country at tournaments in India and abroad. A two time Olympian, she has four medals in the Commonwealth Games in addition to a bronze in the Women's Doubles at the World Championship in 2011.

The heart of the matter

The 33-year old posted a video on Twitter of her singing for the camera along with her mother. A random twitter user then commented on her video saying, "Is it because ur mother is from China that's y u oppose Modi every time?". This tweet elicited an incensed response from the shuttler who reacted saying, "When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it."

Despite this reaction, the twitter user did not back down and said that will all due respect to her parents, he wanted to know what made the shuttler so anti-Narendra Modi. The now evidently annoyed 33-year old replied to the barb saying, "Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly, if u had any question..ask straight!"

Think twice before u talk???? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it ???? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

U have lost ur mind!! Another word..u shall be blocked!! ???? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

What's next?

This has not been the first time that the badminton player has been the subject of abuse on social media. There have been numerous instances where she has been called "Chinki" due to her oriental looks and has also been slut shamed a number of times due to her dressing style.

Author's take

Jwala Gutta has often been the subject of abuse on social media but she has never been one to sit back and absorb the insults. The 33-year old has always given it back to her detractors who have slut shamed her or insulted her for her racial background.

She remains a proud Indian, something which should be recognised by the people of this country who abuse and question her credentials instead of appreciating her.