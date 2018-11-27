Indian Para-Badminton won 6 medals at Australia Para-Badminton International 2018

Swetha Reddy 27 Nov 2018, 08:52 IST

The Indian para-shuttlers once again proved their supremacy in the history of badminton by bagging the total of 6 medals – 2 golds, 2 silvers, 2 bronzes, at Australia Para-Badminton International 2018 badminton tournament held from 20th-25th November at Geelong, Victoria, Australia.

Former world No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and Manasi Joshi won the gold medal each in MS SL3 and WS SL3 respectively. While Sukant Kadam won two silver medals in MS SL4 and MD SL3-SL4 pairing with Pramod Bhagat.

Meanwhile, Anand Kumar Boregowda settled with bronze in MS SL4 category and Sugil Abbas-Suryo pair won bronze in MS SU5 at the event.

Head national coach for Indian Para-Badminton team, Gaurav Khanna, with the medal winners

Well, this is not the first time for the para-shuttlers; winning a huge number of medals at a time has become a habit for them. Previously, Indian para-badminton powerhouse had won 6 medals at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2018, 14 medals at the 1st Fazza-Dubai Para-Badminton International tournament, 10 medals at the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2018, 6 medals at the 4th Turkish Para-Badminton International - ENESCUP 2018, 10 medals at the Para-Badminton World Championships that includes two golds, 8 medals at the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2018, 6 medals at the USA Para-Badminton International 2017, 9 medals at the Asian Para-Games 2018, 8 medals at the Denmark Para-Badminton International 2018, 8 medals at the Japan Para-Badminton Internationals 2017, and 7 medals at the Thailand Para-Badminton International 2017.

Head national coach for Indian Para-Badminton team, Gaurav Khanna, contended saying, “ I’m happy for the overall medal-winning performance at the tournament, that included two gold medals. I thank PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) for supporting para-badminton athletes. For Pramod, either winning gold or reaching the numero uno spot is not new. In 2017, he remained at the top spot for around 6 months. Since one year now, Arjuna awardee Manoj Sarkar has been retaining the spot. Today, it is the moment of proud for having world’s top two para-shuttlers from India.”

Gaurav Khanna with Arjuna awardee Manoj Sarkar

Gaurav, who has been selflessly training most of the para-badminton Indian athletes and personal coach of Pramod, Manoj and many others, said, “I’m very happy for all the achievements by our players. Since lately, para-badminton has been gaining the limelight. For over ten years and till last year, no para-shuttler was nominated for the Arjuna Award even after such huge success. None of my players is in TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) as of now.

However, Pramod has been maintaining the consistency and remained outstanding at international events. He was gold medallist at the Asian Para Games, too, with Tarun. I’m hoping that our government considers para-shuttlers for schemes and future awards.”

Their disability is just the namesake. They bestowed to win maximum medals possible at global events and willing to continue for the best. Conclusively, the Indian para-badminton players have made it look easy just by harmonizing their disability as the ability.