Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

India's Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Friday.

Lakshya Sen is on the back of an impressive win over world number 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in 54 minutes. The Indian won 21-18, 21-15.

This was the first time Lakshya and Rasmus Gemke had met. Lakshya showed better nerves as he limited his errors and fought his way to a fine win.

The Indian overturned a 0-3 deficit to a 9-6 advantage, only to allow Gemke to hold a slender 11-10 cushion at the break. However, Lakshya came out all guns blazing and reeled off six straight points to move to 16-12 before sealing the opening game.

The players breathed down each other's neck for most of the second game as the lead exchanged hands frequently before the Indian once again stepped ahead from 13-12 to close out the issue with a four-point burst.

Against Choe Tien Chen, Lakshya needs to be at his creative best to thwart any resistance the Chinese Taipei player will come up with. The Indian looked sharp with his game knowledge and has also been on cue in his serves and returns.

Although a plethora of unforced errors has undone all the good work in the past, the Indian player has been constantly evolving on the circuit.

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen head-to-head

Both the players have only met once, with Choe Tien Chen prevailing in that contest.

The duo met at the Thomas Cup last month with Chou winning 21-19, 13-21, 21-17.

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen prediction

The match is surely going to be evenly contested. Both players have registered contrasting wins in the Indonesia Masters so far. With the knock-outs always being termed as a battle of equals, the Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen match will be no different.

The Indian, ranked ninth in the world, has enough firepower in his armoury to pull off a win against the Chinese Taipei player and settle the Thomas Cup defeat scores.

Indonesia Masters live streaming details

Fixture: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Date: 10 June 2022

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: The match would start at around 1330 hrs

Prize money: $360,000

Live streaming: BWF TV, Sports 18 network, Voot App

