Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (7) Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke.

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022.

Date: 09 June 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Match timing: 9.00 am local time, 7.30 am IST.

Prize money: $360,000.

Live streaming: BWF TV.

Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke preview

World No. 9 Lakshya Sen will lock horns with World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke on Thursday in his quest for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indonesia Masters.

This is the 20-year-old Sen's first tournament since playing a key role in India's historic Thomas Cup triumph last month. The seventh seed staged an 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 comeback win over World No. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final against 14-time champions Indonesia.

Sen will hope to draw inspiration from that win as he gears up for the Commonwealth Games, set to begin in Birmingham on July 28.

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy student looked pretty sharp on Wednesday in his first competitive outing since the Thomas Cup. He staved off a late surge from World No. 21 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus to record a 21-10, 21-18 win.

Sen will be eager to continue his run at this BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Rasmus Gemke aims for a smash at an earlier edition of the Yonex Japan Open (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Rasmus Gemke, meanwhile, is a former winner of the Super 300 Spain Masters tournament. One of his biggest career finals came at home at the Super 750 Denmark Open in 2020, where he went down to compatriot Anders Antonsen.

Gemke lost the crucial rubber to HS Prannoy in three games to hand India a place in the final of the Thomas Cup last month. It was followed by a close 18-21, 20-22 defeat at the hands of Kodai Naraoka in the first round of the Thailand Open.

The 25-year-old Dane finally snapped his losing streak on Wednesday with a 21-19, 21-17 win over Brice Leverdez in the first round of the Indonesia Masters.

Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke head-to-head

Sen and Gemke have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Lakshya Sen vs Rasmus Gemke prediction

Sen has been in spectacular form for the past few months. His exploits include bagging a bronze at the BWF World Championships, winning the India Open, and finishing as the runner-up at the All England Open and the German Open. As mentioned earlier, he was also pivotal to India's success at the Thomas Cup.

With so much going on for the youngster, he will be keen to stamp his authority when he takes on Rasmus Gemke in the second round of the Indonesia Masters. The Dane has had contrasting fortunes so far this year and is struggling to string together consecutive wins.

It will require a monumental effort from him to topple the highly confident Indian, who is the clear favorite to win this match.

Prediction: Lakshya Sen to win in straight games.

