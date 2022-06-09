Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (4) PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Date: 09 June 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: Approx 4.20 pm local time, 2.50 pm IST

Prize money: $360,000

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung preview

Fourth seed PV Sindhu will lock horns with World No. 30 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung on Thursday, June 9, with a place in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters up for grabs.

This is Sindhu's first tournament since losing in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open, where she upset World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the last eight stage.

However, the two-time Olympic medalist was far from her best and struggled mightily during her first-round outing at the Indonesia Masters on Wednesday. Against World No. 22 Line Christophersen, she committed a flurry of unforced errors to drop the first game before rebounding for a 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 win.

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung aims for a smash at an earlier edition of the Japan Open (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Sindhu's next opponent, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, meanwhile, had a stellar junior career, winning the World Junior Championships gold medal in 2017 and the Asian Junior Championships silver medal in 2016.

Her transition to the senior circuit has, however, been slow. The 22-year-old Indonesian is yet to crack the top 10 and still hasn't tasted title glory on the BWF World Tour so far.

Other than playing a key role in helping Indonesia win the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships women's title, Tunjung hasn't done much else of note this season.

She, however, looked sharp during her first-round match at the Indonesia Masters on Wednesday, rounding out a 21-14, 21-15 win over Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung head-to-head

Sindhu enjoys a flawless 6-0 lead over Tunjung in their head-to-head. Only on two occasions has the Indonesian managed to take a game off Sindhu.

Their most recent meeting was at the 2019 Denmark Open, where the Indian shuttler emerged a 22-10, 21-18 winner.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung prediction

PV Sindhu in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Sindhu's form on Wednesday suggests she has a lot of work ahead of her if she wants her title ambitions to come to fruition at the Indonesia Masters.

Controlling her aggression is an area she needs to improve if she wants to make a statement at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, starting in Birmingham on July 28.

India_AllSports

#IndonesiaMasters2022 P. V Sindhu had to fight hard for her 1st round win over WR 22 Line Christophersen 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in Indonesia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500). P. V Sindhu had to fight hard for her 1st round win over WR 22 Line Christophersen 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in Indonesia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500).#IndonesiaMasters2022 https://t.co/i0MD6OP04H

Going by her past record over Tunjung, she is the overwhelming favorite to come through this match. But Sindhu needs to be careful not to expend more energy than required in this contest, otherwise, it could take a toll on her body as the rounds get tougher.

Prediction: Sindhu to win in straight games.

