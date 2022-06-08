Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (4) PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen
Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022
Date: 08 June 2022
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia
Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500
Match timing: Approx 3.00 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST
Prize money: $360,000
Live streaming: BWF TV
PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen preview
Fourth seed PV Sindhu will begin her 2022 Indonesia Masters campaign against World No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark on Wednesday, June 8.
This will be the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist's first tournament since reaching the semi-finals of the Thailand Open in May. Sindhu put up a gutsy display to topple World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in three gruelling games in the quarter-finals before falling to eventual runner-up Chen Yu Fei in the last four stage.
With just over a month to go before the Commonwealth Games, the Indian will be eager to make amends and put in an improved performance at the Indonesia Masters.
Following a stellar junior career that saw her win silver at the 2018 World Junior Championships, Line Christophersen has been making rapid strides on the senior circuit over the past couple of years.
One of the biggest highlights of the 22-year-old's career in the past year has been winning the silver medal at the 2021 European Championships. She has reached three finals on the BWF World Tour so far, finishing as the runner-up in each.
The youngster has, however, been pretty inconsistent this year. After a slow start to the season, she has picked up form in her last couple of tournaments, making the quarter-finals at both the European Championships and the Thailand Open.
Christophersen will be keen to carry the momentum into the face-off against Sindhu and make a strong impression.
PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen head-to-head
Sindhu has a flawless 3-0 record against Christophersen in the head-to-head. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a 21-14, 21-16 win over Christophersen in their most recent encounter at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021.
PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen prediction
Considering the lopsided head-to-head, this will be an uphill task for the young Dane.
Sindhu has been in a rich vein of form this year, winning titles at the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open. The World No. 7 has also reached the semi-finals in her last three events - the Korea Open, the Badminton Asia Championships and the Thailand Open.
Her tight three-game win over top-ranked Yamaguchi validated the fact that the Indian shuttler is looking to peak at the right time as we head into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, starting July 28.
Prediction: Sindhu to win in straight games.