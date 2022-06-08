Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen

Tournament: Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022

Date: 08 June 2022

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: Approx 3.00 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST

Prize money: $360,000

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen preview

Fourth seed PV Sindhu will begin her 2022 Indonesia Masters campaign against World No. 22 Line Christophersen of Denmark on Wednesday, June 8.

This will be the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist's first tournament since reaching the semi-finals of the Thailand Open in May. Sindhu put up a gutsy display to topple World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in three gruelling games in the quarter-finals before falling to eventual runner-up Chen Yu Fei in the last four stage.

With just over a month to go before the Commonwealth Games, the Indian will be eager to make amends and put in an improved performance at the Indonesia Masters.

Line Christophersen in action at an earlier edition of the Uber Cup (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Following a stellar junior career that saw her win silver at the 2018 World Junior Championships, Line Christophersen has been making rapid strides on the senior circuit over the past couple of years.

One of the biggest highlights of the 22-year-old's career in the past year has been winning the silver medal at the 2021 European Championships. She has reached three finals on the BWF World Tour so far, finishing as the runner-up in each.

The youngster has, however, been pretty inconsistent this year. After a slow start to the season, she has picked up form in her last couple of tournaments, making the quarter-finals at both the European Championships and the Thailand Open.

Christophersen will be keen to carry the momentum into the face-off against Sindhu and make a strong impression.

PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen head-to-head

Sindhu has a flawless 3-0 record against Christophersen in the head-to-head. The two-time Olympic medalist secured a 21-14, 21-16 win over Christophersen in their most recent encounter at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen prediction

PV Sindhu in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Considering the lopsided head-to-head, this will be an uphill task for the young Dane.

Sindhu has been in a rich vein of form this year, winning titles at the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open. The World No. 7 has also reached the semi-finals in her last three events - the Korea Open, the Badminton Asia Championships and the Thailand Open.

Her tight three-game win over top-ranked Yamaguchi validated the fact that the Indian shuttler is looking to peak at the right time as we head into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, starting July 28.

Prediction: Sindhu to win in straight games.

