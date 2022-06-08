Indonesia Masters: Live streaming details, when and where to watch, preview, and Indian squad

Young Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen and veteran PV Sindhu will carry India's hopes in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.

Players will look to hit top gear as they prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28.

The Masters tournament has already lost a bit of sheen from the Indian side, with many star shuttlers pulling out of the tournament. Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the tournament citing various reasons.

While Parupalli Kashyap pulled out citing fitness issues after recovering from a hamstring injury, Saina Nehwal and Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy pulled out citing workload management issues. Kidambi Srikanth has decided to skip the event due to an injury.

The star Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who were also instrumental in India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph, are also giving the tournament a miss.

In the doubles category, the Indians in the fray are N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa and Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy pairs.

The Indonesia Masters, a Super Series 500 event, will see participation from some of the top players, including men's singles Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Indian squad in main draw of Indonesia Masters

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen and Sameer Verma.

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu.

Men’s doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy and Attri Manu.

Women’s doubles: N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi.

Mixed doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.

When and where to watch Indonesia Masters

There will be no LIVE telecast of the initial rounds of the Super Series 500 tournament. Fans can follow the action and updates on the BWF website and BWF's official YouTube channel.

From the knockout stage, the Sports 18 network will LIVE telecast all the matches and there will also be live streaming on the Voot app.

BWF's social media accounts will also provide timely and regular updates and results for all the matches.

