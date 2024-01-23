Indonesia Open 2024: Preview and schedule of the tournament

The Indonesia Open 2024 has kicked off on January 23. Most Indian shuttlers have opted out of participating in the tournament, taking a much-deserved rest after a hectic two weeks of matches.

The Super 500 tournament is the third of the four back-to-back Super Series events taking place in January. However, as the Olympic qualification period draws to a close, the tournament will see some of the biggest names in world badminton battling it out on the court for a place at the Paris Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have once again ascended to the top of the world rankings to claim the number one spot, pulled out of the Indonesia Open after playing two weeks of intense badminton, reaching the final in two consecutive tournaments, the Malaysia Open and the India Open.

The in-form women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who won the Abu Dhabi Masters last year, will also be missing from action, along with India’s other top women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who played her last international tournament in October last year, is another notable absentee.

World No. 8, HS Prannoy, who suffered a few early losses in recent tournaments, found his footing once again at the India Open last week, making it to the semifinal. He will lead India’s charge in Jakarta. The 31-year-old Indian shuttler will start his campaign against former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Former world no. 1, Kidambi Srikanth, along with Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George, will also be seen in action at the Istora Senayan.

Lakshya Sen will be up against China's Weng H Y, Kidambi Srikanth will take on Lee Zii Jia, Kirand George will face France's Toma Junior Popov and Priyanshu Rajawat will battle it out against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the first round.

However, the spotlight will firmly be on Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, both of whom find themselves in a crucial position regarding their qualification for the Paris Olympics. With the Olympic qualifying period closing in April, the two players currently reside outside the top 16 rankings, with Lakshya Sen at 19 and Kidambi Srikanth sitting in the 24th spot.

Indonesia Open 2024: Schedule

First Round - 24th January, 2024

Second Round - 25th January, 2024

Quarterfinals - 26th January, 2024

Semifinals - 27th January, 2024

Finals - 28th January, 2024

Indian contingent playing at the Indonesia Open 2024

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George

Indian fans can catch the action live on Jio Cinema, Eurosport TV, and BWF’s Youtube channel. They can even follow the live scores on Tournament Software.