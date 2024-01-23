Indonesia Open 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details in India

The Indonesia Open 2024, the third of the four back-to-back Super Series events scheduled for January 2024, is all set to kick off at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 23.

After a thrilling conclusion to the India Open 2024 in New Delhi on January 21, the Indian shuttlers will now be seen in action in Jakarta. However, some key shuttlers will be absent from the Super 500 affair. PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and women's doubles pairs like Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, as well as Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, will be missing from action.

India’s only representation will be in the men's singles events, with HS Prannoy leading the charge. Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George will also participate in the tournament.

The draw hasn't been particularly kind to the Indian players, with almost all of them facing some difficult opponents right from the get-go. HS Prannoy is set to clash against former world champion Loh Kean Yew; Lakshya Sen will take on China's Weng H Y; Kidambi Srikanth faces the challenge of Lee Zii Jia; and Priyanshu Rajawat is up against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

The spotlight, however, will be on Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, who find themselves in a crucial position concerning their qualification for the Paris Olympics. The Olympic qualifying period is drawing to a close (April), and both players are currently outside the top 16 rankings.

While the main draw matches start on January 24, the qualifying rounds start on Tuesday, January 23, and India’s Kiran George will be the first Indian shuttler in action at the tournament.

Indonesia Open 2024: Schedule

First Round - 24th January, 2024

Second Round - 25th January, 2024

Quarterfinals - 26th January, 2024

Semifinals - 27th January, 2024

Finals - 28th January, 2024

Venue - Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

Tournament Category - BWF World Tour Super 500

Total prize money - $420,000

Matches for the initial days can be expected to begin around 6:30 a.m. IST.

Indonesia Open 2024: Where to watch

The Indonesia Open 2024 tournament will be broadcast live on the Eurosport TV channels in India. A live stream of the matches will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website and the BWF YouTube channel, BWF.TV.

Fans can also follow the live scores on the tournament software.