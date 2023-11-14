Japan Masters 2023: Schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

India has sent a depleted squad at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2023, to be held in Kumamoto, Japan, from November 14-19.

HS Prannoy leads the contingent at this Super 500 tournament. He is making a comeback since winning a men's singles bronze medal at the Asian Games in Huangzhou, China, in September.

A back injury forced the 31-year-old to miss the entire European swing. Prannoy will now be raring to go as he marks his return to competitive action with a tricky first-round face-off against World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu at the Japan Masters.

The two are tied at 2-2 in their head-to-head, with the eighth-ranked Prannoy coming out on top 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 in their most recent meeting at the Australian Open earlier this year. As the seventh seed in the Kumamoto event, Prannoy will hope to get the better of his unseeded opponent.

Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, has a tough job on his hands as he faces third seed and World No. 5 Kodai Naraoka in the opening round. The home hope holds a slight 3-2 edge over the Indian in their head-to-head.

World No. 30 Priyanshu Rajawat, the third Indian player in the men's singles draw, takes on 21st-ranked Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei.

There was, however, a huge upset in men's doubles as the proceedings began at the Japan Masters on Tuesday (November 14). Asian Games champions and top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty crashed out 21-16, 18-21, 16-21 to World No. 21 pair of Lu Ching Yao/Yang Po Han.

With the Japan Masters being crucial for Paris Olympic Games qualifying, India's singles stars will look to put their best foot forward.

There is, however, no Indian participation in women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles categories.

Japan Masters 2023: Schedule

First round: November 14-15, 2023

Second round: November 16, 2023

Quarter-finals: November 17, 2023

Semi-finals: November 18, 2023

Finals: November 19, 2023

Venue: Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium in Kumamoto, Japan

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Total prize money: $420,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 5.30 am IST.

Japan Masters 2023: Where to watch in India

The tournament will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 & Sports 18 HD channels in India on Saturday (November 18) & Sunday (November 19). Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Indian contingent playing at Japan Masters 2023 (Main draw)

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty