×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Japan Open 2019: Akane Yamaguchi and Kento Momoto crowned champions

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
26   //    28 Jul 2019, 18:29 IST

Japan Open champion Akane Yamaguchi (left) and runner-up Nozomi Okuhara
Japan Open champion Akane Yamaguchi (left) and runner-up Nozomi Okuhara

The 2019 Japan Open finals were an exciting affair of competitive badminton. Akane Yamaguchi won the women's singles title, South Korean pair won the women's doubles title while Momota became the champion in men's singles.

Women’s singles

In an all-Japanese final, Akane Yamaguchi defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-13, 21-15. In the first game, both players fought for each point. Initially Okuhara took the lead but Yamaguchi led marginally at half-time and finally raced towards a big lead to win the first game at 21-13. The second game was a tight one with Okuhara again leading 11-9 but soon Yamaguchi made it 11-11 and continued to make it 13-13 and 15-15. Thereafter, Yamaguchi showed her superiority and took 6 points in succession to win the second game at 21-15.

Women’s doubles

The South Korean pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong defeated the Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-12, 21-12. It was a dominating performance by the Korean pair who outplayed the number 1 seeded Japanese pair with ease and never gave them a chance to come anywhere close to threatening. 

Men’s Singles

Kento Momota defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-16, 21-13. In the first game, both players fought for each point till 7-7. Momota showed his class to take an 11-8 lead at the interval. After the break, Momota continued his aggression and won the first game easily. The second game saw Momota dominating Christie right from the word go and never gave him a chance to come back and give him a challenge.

Mixed doubles

Wang Lyu and Huang Dongping of China defeated Praveen Jordan and Oktavianti of Indonesia 21-17, 21-16. The Chinese pair again showed their superiority in shots and placements and made life tough for the Indonesian pair to offer any resistance.

Men’s doubles

Marcus Gideon and Sukamuljo defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Setiawan in a closely-fought match by a score of 21-18, 23-21. In both games, the World number 1 ranked Gideon and Sukamuljo were pushed to the limits but held their nerves to win the title. 

Tags:
2019 Japan Open Badminton Akane YAMAGUCHI Kento MOMOTA Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Japan Open 2019: Sai Praneeth loses to Kento Momota 
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019, Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota semi-finals: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019: Sai Praneeth moves into semi-finals; PV Sindhu crashes out 
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth enter quarter-finals; HS Prannoy ousted
RELATED STORY
YONEX Japan Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to lead India's campaign
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019: HS Prannoy beats Kidambi Srikanth; PV Sindhu cruises
RELATED STORY
Japan Open 2019: Sindhu, Srikanth, Ponnappa all handed tough draws
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us