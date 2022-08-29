Japan Open 2022: Preview, full list of Indian shuttlers playing, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details 

Following the BWF World Championships in Tokyo last week, the badminton action now moves to Osaka for the Japan Open, scheduled to be held from August 30-September 4.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen will spearhead the Indian challenge at this Super 750 tournament. The World No. 10 begins his title quest against Japan's 21st-ranked Kenta Nishimoto.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kidambi Srikanth and last week's BWF World Championships quarter-finalist HS Prannoy are also part of the Indian contingent.

Prannoy upset World No. 2 Kento Momota and compatriot Lakshya Sen on his way to the last eight in Tokyo. The former World Junior Championships bronze medalist squandered a golden opportunity to add a senior medal to his resume and will be looking to make amends this week in Osaka.

While Prannoy has 11th-ranked NG Ka Long Angus as his opponent, Srikanth has drawn the fifth seed and reigning Asian champion Lee Zii Jia in the opening round.

In the women's singles category, India's sole representative, Saina Nehwal, has an uphill task against top seed and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi.

India's history-making men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, who collected a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships last week, aren't playing at this tournament.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who made the last eight at the world event, will be keen to build on their performance this week.

Indian badminton contingent at Japan Open 2022

Men's singles

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal

Men's doubles

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's doubles

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles

Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

Japan Open 2022 schedule

The Super 750 tournament will take place at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka from August 30-September 4.

The first-round matches will be held over two days from August 30-31. The second-round action will be completed on September 1.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals are scheduled to take place on September 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

HS Prannoy and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam will be in action on the first day of the tournament. While Prannoy takes on NG Ka Long Angus, Ashwini and Shikha face the Korean pair of Baek Ha Na/Lee Yu Lim.

Japan Open 2022: Where to watch & live stream details

The Japan Open 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from September 1. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

Edited by Ankush Das