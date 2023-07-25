Japan Open 2023: Indian shuttlers who can secure a podium finish

The highly anticipated 2023 Japan Open is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 25 to 30. Top shuttlers from across the globe will compete in this Super 750 tournament.

The talented badminton players representing India at the event are also in contention to win the title. PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead India's challenge at the Japan Open.

On that note, let us have a look at the shuttlers who can secure a podium finish:

#1 Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been outstanding this year. The energetic pair won the men's doubles title at the 2023 Korea Open by defeating the world number 1 Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. If we consider their performance in this recently concluded event, they are definitely among the top contenders for a podium finish at the Japan Open.

Currently ranked number 2 in the world, Satwik-Chirag clinched the men's doubles title at the 2023 Swiss Open earlier in the season. Thereafter, they grabbed the gold medal at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. In addition, the superb pair won the Super 1000 title at the 2023 Indonesia Open as well.

#2 Lakshya Sen in men's singles

Lakshya Sen is in contention for the men's singles title at the 2023 Japan Open. The sensational player came into the spotlight by winning a bronze medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships.

The 21-year-old secured the second position at the All England Open 2022. He was also a part of the Indian men's team that won the historic Thomas Cup in 2022. Sen also claimed a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the men's singles event.

However, this year his performances have not been as expected, in tournaments like the Malaysia Open, India Open, All England Open and even in the Asian Badminton Championships.

Despite all that, the young shuttler made a great comeback at the 2023 Canada Open. In the final of the men's singles event, Sen defeated reigning All England Open champion Li Shi Feng in straight games. With this victory, he showed what he is capable of and will definitely look to carry the momentum into the Japan Open.

#3 PV Sindhu in women's singles

Although PV Sindhu has been struggling this season, the 28-year-old would be looking to regain the form and claim a podium finish at the Japan Open. Recently, she announced Muhammad Hafiz Hashim (2003 All England Open champion) of Malaysia as her new coach and will hope to make a turnaround soon.

Sindhu's career is full of achievements. The star player clinched a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she claimed a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in women's singles.

Sportskeeda

Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medalist, PV Sindhu became India's first shuttler to win the Badminton World Championships



It turned out to be the best gift for her mother who was celebrating her birthday



#OnThisDay in 2019, Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medalist, PV Sindhu became India's first shuttler to win the Badminton World Championships. It turned out to be the best gift for her mother who was celebrating her birthday.

The former world champion has made it to the summit clash of the Madrid Spain Masters this year, the only time she reached a final this season. With a new coach in tow and with the Asian Games fast approaching, Sindhu will be hungry to get back to winning ways.