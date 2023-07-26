Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Kanta Tsuneyama, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 13 Lakshya Sen and World No. 17 Kanta Tsuneyama will clash at the Japan Open 2023 on Thursday, with a spot in the quarterfinals of this Super 750 event up for grabs.

The Commonwealth Games champion has arrived in this competition high on confidence after an impressive string of performances in North America. He claimed his first title of the season at the Canada Open, which was followed by a run to the semifinals of the US Open.

In his first match in Tokyo on Wednesday, Sen was severely tested by his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, winner of the Orleans Masters this year. The Almora-born athlete trailed Rajawat 15-18 in the decider before digging deep to come up with a thrilling 21-15, 12-21, 24-22 win.

Having survived a scare, Sen will be optimistic of having an easier outing on the court and continue his progress at the Japan Open.

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kanta Tsuneyama: Head-to-head and Prediction

Lakshya Sen holds a 1-0 edge over Kanta Tsuneyama in their head-to-head. The Indian eked out a 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 win in their only meeting so far at the Indonesia Masters 2021.

Kanta Tsuneyama is a 27-year-old Japanese, who peaked at No. 10 in the world rankings in 2019. Currently ranked 17th, he has three titles on the BWF World Tour — 2018 Thailand Open, 2019 Korea Masters and 2021 French Open. He also won the 2017 Canada Open on the erstwhile BWF Grand Prix level.

Tsuneyama hasn't yet tasted any title glory this year, but has put up some consistent performances throughout the season. At the Madrid Spain Masters, he finished runner-up to his countryman Kenta Nishimoto. The Japanese also reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Open and collected the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Tsuneyama began his Japan Open campaign on Wednesday in a spectacular fashion with a 21-13, 21-18 upset win over World No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Buoyed by the big win, the Japanese will be gunning to keep going at his home tournament. Certainly, with the crowd rooting for their local star, it won't be easy for the Indian to get the better of Tsuneyama. But having already beaten him once, Lakshya Sen will hope to replicate the result in the end.

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kanta Tsuneyama: Date and time

Lakshya Sen and Kanta Tsuneyama will lock horns in the men's singles second round at the Japan Open 2023 on Thursday in the second match of the day on Court 1.

Date: July 27, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Time: Approx. 10.40 am local time; 7.10 am IST

Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Kanta Tsuneyama: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Japan Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV too. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.