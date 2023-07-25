Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will clash in an all-Indian first-round match at the Japan Open 2023 in Tokyo on Wednesday, July 26.

This is Sen's first tournament since a fantastic campaign in North America earlier this month. The World No. 13 clinched his first title of the season at the Canada Open and then followed it up with a run to the semifinals of the US Open. After a few months of struggle, Sen looked very much back in form at the two events. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist will be keen to continue the momentum at the ongoing Super 750 tournament in the Japanese capital this week.

Lakshya Sen's first opponent will be fellow 21-year-old Priyanshu Rajawat, a rising star on the circuit. The Madhya Pradesh shuttler announced himself on the tour earlier this year by winning the Orleans Masters, a Super 300 tournament.

Although he is yet to reach a quarterfinal in five events post his success in France, Rajawat has very much made his presence felt on the tour so far. He will hope to put up a good account of himself against his much-fancied compatriot on Wednesday.

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Head-to-head and Prediction

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat have never crossed swords on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sen will be arriving in this tournament following a one-week break after opting out of the Korea Open. Rajawat, on the other hand, won a round at the aforementioned Super 500 tournament last week before bowing out in three games against top seed Kodai Naraoka.

Sen could be slightly rusty at the start of their match after the hiatus and Rajawat needs to make the most of that opportunity. However, the 2021 World Championships bronze medalist is miles ahead in terms of experience, which should ultimately turn the tide in his favor.

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Date and time

Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will square off in the men's singles first round at the Japan Open 2023 on Wednesday in the third match of the day on Court 3.

Date: July 26, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 11.30 am local time; 8.00 am IST

Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan

Japan Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Priyanshu Rajawat: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Japan Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV too. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.