Junior Badminton Open - October

Event Winners of the tournament

About the event:

SportIndia concluded their Junior Badminton Open for the month of October for Boys and Girls category under 9,11,13 & 15. It was scheduled from 6th - 7th of October at two venues being, Smashbounce badminton academy and Skylap badminton club both located at Valasaravakkam.

Around 250 students participated where with 60+ players enrolled in each category in which 50+ academies were involved. The tournament had a good reach and there were active and vibrant participants. The match was followed by a league format in order to provide match exposure to the kids and to exhibit the player's training practice.

Points System: Round Robin- 1 Set & 15 Points, Knockout- 1 set & 21 points, Final - Best of 3 Games(15 Points each Game)

Winners of the Boys Category:

Boys Under 9 - Mohit ( Skylap ) beat Harith ( Smashbounce )

( Skylap ) beat ( Smashbounce ) Boys Under 11 - Sanjay ( Tejesh )beat Indraj

( Tejesh )beat Boys Under 13 - Haresh ( S2K1 ) beat Sanjay ( Tejesh )

( S2K1 ) beat ( Tejesh ) Boys Under 15 - Chandramoulee ( Smashbounce ) beat Shravan ( Smashbounce )

Winners of the Girls Category:

Girls Under 9 - Remya ( SRBC ) beat Diksha

Under 9 - ( SRBC ) beat Girls Under 11 - Tanya beat Laksha ( Skyarc )

Under 11 - beat ( Skyarc ) Girls Under 13 - Thanya Balaji beat Sahana

beat Girls Under 15 - Sakthi Balaji beat Dania ( Skyarc )

Followed by the semi-finalist and quarter-finalist of each category.

SportIndia is overwhelmed by the responses that made the tournament successful and is thankful to all the players, parents, coaches, venue instructors for making the tournament successful. The event winners were awarded the same evening at smash bounce badminton academy by the organization's head and the reputed instructors of the club. In future, they are planning for many such tournaments and are expecting much more reach for the tournament.