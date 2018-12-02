×
Korea Masters 2018: Li Xuerui defeats Han Yue to clinch women's singles title

Deepanshu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    02 Dec 2018, 23:46 IST

Li Xuerui
Li Xuerui

2012 London Olympics Gold Medalist Li Xuerui is back on the Badminton circuit with a bang. Li Xuerui defeated another Chinese player Han Yue 21-10, 21-18 to claim the women's singles title at Korea Masters 2018.

Li Xuerui suffered an injury in her right knee while playing her semifinals encounter against Carolina Marin at the Rio Olympics 2016. Since then Li Xuerui has been recovering and only started making her comeback in August 2018 when she won the China Masters.

To the delight of many badminton fans, Li Xuerui has completely recovered from her knee injury and with this win, the former World no.1 is confident that she will soon make it to the top 10 of BWF rankings. On the other hand, Han Yue had recently won Syed Modi International Badminton Championship 2018, defeating the tournament favourite Saina Nehwal in the finals.

In the Men's Singles, top seed and local favourite Son Wan Ho defeated World no. 60 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-11 to claim the title. Son Wan Ho will now be seen playing at the Bwf World Tour Finals 2018 next week.

In Women's doubles, it was an all Korean affair as the third-seeded combination of Chang Ye Na and Jung Kyung Eun defeated the second-seeded duo of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chang 21-14, 21-17 in 42 minutes to claim the title.

In Men's Doubles, the unseeded Korean duo of Choi Solgyu and Seo Syung Jae stunned the eight seeded Chinese Taipei's Combination of Po Li-Wei and Wang Chi-Lin 21-12, 17-21, 21-18 to win Gld at the home tournament.

In Mixed doubles, Korea won another Gold Medal as the Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won defeated another Korean duo of Choi Solgyu and Shin Seung Chan 21-12, 15-21, 21-18 in a match lasting an hour and a minute.

