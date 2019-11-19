Korea Masters 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

19 Nov 2019

Srikanth Kidambi

Srikanth Kidambi will be one of the three Indians participating in the Korea Masters Super 300 tournament after Saina Nehwal withdrew from the tournament.

The Gwangju Korea Masters will kick off from 19th November and go on till the 24th. It is the penultimate Super 300 event on the BWF World Tour calendar for the year before the BWF Tour Finals, which would bring down curtains on the 2019 badminton season.

Srikanth recently reached the final four of the Hong Kong Open 2019 after a string of disappointing performances. He was defeated by the eventual champion Lee Cheuk Yiu. However, his performance in this tournament definitely would have come as a huge boost, and he would be looking to continue his good run in Korea as well.

Srikanth will be up against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the first round match on Wednesday. Srikanth has a 10-3 lead over Vincent in the 13 meetings between the two so far. The Indian has also won the last five encounters between the duo, clearly making him the favorite to win the match.

With most of the top players giving the Korea Masters a miss, this looks like a chance for Srikanth to redeem his lost form and get back to the top of the badminton world.

Srikanth is joined by fellow Indians Sameer and Sourabh Verma in the men's singles category.

Sameer Verma

Sameer will play his first match against Japan's Kazumasa Sakai, while Sourabh will be facing the winner of the second qualification match.

Saina Nehwal has decided to skip this tournament and prepare for the Syed Modi International Super 300, which will start from 26th November in Lucknow.

With her withdrawal, there is no other Indian player participating in the Korea Masters.

Saina Nehwal

Here is all you need to know about the Korea Masters 2019

Tournament: Gwangju Korea Masters 2019

Category: Super 300

Prize Money: US$200,000

Venue: Gwangju Women’s University Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea

Dates: November 9-24, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The semifinals and the finals of the Korea Masters 2019 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.