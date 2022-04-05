Korea Open 2022, Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew: Where to get live updates of the match

World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth has a tough job on his hands in the first round of the 2022 Korea Open. The World No. 12 faces 35th-ranked Daren Liew, a player he has lost to in each of their three meetings in the past.

But four years have passed since their last showdown. And Srikanth will hope that his recent resurgence will help him end his losing streak to the Malaysian this time around.

The 29-year-old became the first Indian ever to reach the men's singles final at the BWF World Championships last year. This year, the former World No. 1 made just a solitary quarter-final in his first three tournaments.

But it was at his most recent event at the Swiss Open where the Guntur-born shuttler started showing glimpses of his champion self once again. He held his nerves for a narrow 21-19, 19-21, 22-20 win over World No. 3 Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinals.

Srikanth then made a blazing start against eventual champion Jonatan Christie in the semifinals before going down 21-18, 7-21, 21-13.

His recent exploits should give him enough confidence to finally turn the tables on Liew, who has won just one match this season.

Korea Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (5) Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew

Head-to-head: Liew leads Srikanth 3-0 in the head-to-head. The two, however, haven't met since the second round of the 2018 World Championships, where the Malaysian emerged a 21-18, 21-18 winner.

Date: April 6, 2022.

Time: Approx. 8.00 AM IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Daren Liew

The Korea Open first-round clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Daren Liew won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates of the match.

