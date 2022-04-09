Korea Open 2022, Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie: Where to get live updates of the match

Match details

Fixture: (5) Kidambi Srikanth vs (3) Jonatan Christie

Head-to-head: Kidambi Srikanth and Jonatan Christie are tied at 4-4 in their head-to-head. The Indonesian edged Srikanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-13 in their most recent clash in the semifinals of the Swiss Open last month.

Date: April 9, 2022.

Time: Approx.1.15 PM local time / 9.45 AM IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Having bowed out to eventual champion Jonatan Christie in the semifinals of the Swiss Open last month, Kidambi Srikanth will aim to exact revenge when the two meet again in the last four of the Korea Open on Saturday.

The World No. 8 Indonesian didn't make a memorable start to the season but has gained confidence with every match. Following a pre-quarterfinal loss at the German Open, he made the last eight at the All England Open.

The Swiss Open culminated in an unforgettable title-winning campaign for the 24-year-old. The triumph helped the Indonesian end a long three-year trophy drought,

Upbeat after that win, Christie has been quietly progressing through the draw this week at the Korea Open. He had a tough opener in German Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, but he was able to negotiate the danger successfully for a 8-21, 21-17, 21-19 win. Christie then cruised through his next couple of rounds to set up a semifinal showdown with familiar foe Kidambi Srikanth.

The Indian, meanwhile, made a strong start to his Korea Open title challenge with a couple of commanding wins over Daren Liew and Misha Zilberman. In the quarterfinals, he faced his fellow former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho, who has troubled him in the past. Despite losing the second game, the fifth seed was able to roar back for a 21-12, 18-21, 21-12 win.

Buoyed by that win, Srikanth will now hope to make amends when he takes on Christie for the second time in less than a month.

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie?

The semifinal clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Jonatan Christie won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates of the match.

