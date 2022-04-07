×
Korea Open 2022, Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho: Where to get live updates of the match

Kidambi Srikanth in action at the Indonesia Open (Image courtesy: Getty Images)
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 07, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Preview

Match details

Fixture: (5) Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho.

Head-to-head: Son Wan Ho leads Srikanth 7-4 in the head-to-head. The Korean has won their last three meetings in a row. Their most recent clash was at the 2019 Syed Modi International, where Son Wan Ho won a close encounter 21-18, 21-19.

Date: April 8, 2022.

Time: Approx.11.45 am local time / 8.15 am IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Kidambi Srikanth reached his third quarterfinal of the season with a strong performance over Misha Zilberman in the second round of the Korea Open on Thursday. The fifth seed edged World No. 50 Zilberman 21-18 in the opening game before running away to a 21-18, 21-6 win.

It will be a huge boost of confidence for the Indian ahead of what could potentially be a tough quarterfinal against Son Wan Ho.

The Korean, a former World No. 1, has traditionally troubled Srikanth with his tremendous defense and pinpoint placement of strokes. It is evident from the fact that the Indian has managed to take just a single game off Son Wan Ho in their last three showdowns.

That said, the Korean is returning to competitive action after more than two years. His last tournament prior to this week was the All England Open in March 2020. It could thus take him a bit of time to shake off the rust and get back to his peak form.

Now ranked 78th, Son Wan Ho began his quest for victory in his home tournament with a three-game win over Ji Heng Jason Teh in the first round. He has improved with every match, which was validated by his 21-17, 21-14 win over World No. 21 Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the second round.

It now remains to be seen how much of a challenge Son Wan Ho can pose to Srikanth. The latter entered this event on the back of a semifinal finish at the Swiss Open.

When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho

The quarterfinal clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates on the match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
