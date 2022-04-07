Korea Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Where to get live updates of the match

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs (7) Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Head-to-head: Sindhu leads Ongbamrungphan 16-1 in the head-to-head. The two met as recently as last month, when Sindhu thrashed the Thai 21-16, 21-8 to win the Swiss Open title.

Date: April 8, 2022.

Time: Approx.12.30 pm local time / 9 am IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

PV Sindhu continues her charge through the Korea Open draw. The 2017 champion has so far remained unchallenged and has progressed into the quarterfinals without conceding a game.

Sindhu pummeled the unheralded Lauren Lam 21-15, 21-14 in the first round. The third seed notched up a commanding 21-15, 21-10 win over World No. 26 Aya Ohori in the second round on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medalist next faces familiar foe, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, for a chance to return to the semis of this Super 500 tournament. Sindhu has won 16 out of her 17 meetings with the Thai, with their most recent clash coming in the final of the Swiss Open earlier this year.

The World No. 11 has so far proved to be an easy challenge for the Indian and Sindhu will be eager to keep her good record against Ongbamrungphan going.

The seventh seed, for her part, began her Korea Open campaign with a strong 21-11, 21-5 win over Kim Hyo Min. However, she was stretched to the decider by Wang Zhi Yi in her 21-17, 17-21, 21-18 second-round win.

Ongbamrungphan now has the uphill task of recovering quickly from that marathon match and being ready for an opponent she has traditionally struggled against.

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

The quarterfinal clash between PV Sindhu and Busanan Ongbamrungphan won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates on the match.

