Korea Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Lauren Lam: Where to get live updates of the match

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will begin her quest for her third title of the season against World No. 70 Lauren Lam at the Korea Open in Suncheon on Wednesday.

It has been a season to remember so far for the two-time Olympic medalist. Sindhu started the year with a run to the semi-finals of the India Open. The Indian No. 1 the won the title at the Syed Modi International in stupendous fashion.

After a brief stutter at the German Open and the All England Open, where she failed to reach the quarter-finals, the 26-year-old stormed back to winning ways at the Swiss Open.

Sindhu will now look to extend her five-match winning streak at the Korea Open, a tournament where she lifted the trophy in 2017.

Her first-round opponent, Lauren Lam, is only 19 and has been steadily climbing up the ranking charts. The American has been making her presence felt in lower-tier events for some time.

Last year, the teen collected three titles across International Challenge, International Series and Future Series levels. Her most notable performance so far this year remains a quarterfinal appearance at the India Open.

Clearly, there's a huge gulf in experience between the two players and Sindhu would love to impose herself on her opponent right from the start of the match.

Korea Open 2022: Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Lauren Lam.

Head-to-head: PV Sindhu leads Lauren Lam 1-0 in the head-to-head. The World No. 7 thrashed the 70th-ranked American 21-16, 21-13 on her way to winning the Syed Modi International title earlier this year.

Date: April 6, 2022.

Time: Approx. 8.00 AM IST.

Tournament: Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Suncheon, Korea.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Lauren Lam

The first-round clash between PV Sindhu and Lauren Lam won't be telecast anywhere.

However, the match can be followed on the BWF website and Tournament Software, both of which will provide live scores. Moreover, the social media accounts of both BWF and the Badminton Association of India will provide regular updates on the match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra