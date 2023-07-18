Korea Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs Julien Carraggi, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy returns to action with a first-round clash against World No. 49 Julien Carraggi of Belgium at the Korea Open on Wednesday, July 19.

This will be Prannoy's first competition since the Taipei Open last month. The Keralite has been enjoying a good season so far, which is further reflected in his world ranking of 10, making him India's highest-ranked singles shuttler at present.

Apart from his Malaysia Masters heroics in May, Prannoy has also made the semi-finals at the Indonesia Open, and the quarter-finals at the Malaysia Open, Taipei Open, and the Badminton Asia Championships.

After a short break, a rejuvenated Prannoy will look to come back doubly motivated in what is a crucial year for badminton players.

HS Prannoy vs Julien Carraggi: Head-to-head and Prediction

HS Prannoy and Julien Carraggi have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head currently remains tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Carraggi, a 23-year-old shuttler from Belgium, has been making rapid strides this year. He clinched his maiden international title at the Dutch International earlier this season and followed it up with another triumph at the Austrian Open. Carraggi also reached the semi-finals at the Polish Open.

The Belgian dazzled at the Canada Open, a Super 500 tournament held in Calgary earlier this month. Having qualified for the main draw, Carraggi made it to the last eight and even snatched a game off eventual champion Lakshya Sen before bowing out.

He clearly has been gaining in confidence with every outing and HS Prannoy, although the favorite to come through, cannot afford to take such an opponent lightly.

Korea Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Julien Carraggi: Date and time

Prannoy will cross swords with Julien Carraggi in the men's singles first round at the Korea Open 2023 on Wednesday in the 12th match of the day on Court 3.

Date: July 19, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 5.30 pm local time; 2 pm IST

Venue: Jinnam Stadium, Yeosu, South Korea

Korea Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Julien Carraggi: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Korea Open match won't be telecast live on any channel in India. It can, however, be live-streamed on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.